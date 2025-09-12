West Kelowna to investigate countertop composting pilot project

Photo: Shutterstock West Kelowna investigating viability of countertop compost pilot

West Kelowna city council has given a cautious endorsement of a proposed countertop composting pilot project.

Final approval will depend on the impact, if any, to taxpayers.

The program was brought to the table by Coun. Garrett Millsap after a regional curbside organics collection program was turned down by Kelowna city council, making it unfeasible for other RDCO municipalities to go it on their own.

Millsap’s motion asked staff to prepare a budget item for the 2026 municipal budget.

“Residents would be encouraged to purchase online, using their OURWK account, a very similar program to (urban re-leaf program) what we are already running,” said Millsap.

He cited results from a similar pilot program in Nelson in which 46 per cent of households participated with 91 per cent saying they would continue using the product after the pilot finished.

While 32 kilograms of household waste was diverted per household in Nelson, Millsap also noted an 11 per cent repair rate with the countertop composters.

Coun. Tasha Da Silva was fully on board, saying it’s important for the city to find practical, affordable solutions for organics diversion.

“These units are compact, they’re easy, reduce odours, and it allows households to reduce household waste and greenhouse gas emissions directly,” said Da Silva.

“And, it sends a message to our residents that West Kelowna is committed to sustainability while we are being fiscally responsible.”

While also supporting the project, Coun. Stephen Johnston did caution against the initiative having a negative impact on the 2026 budget.

“I think there is benefit and value, I am interested to hear from staff,” said Johnston.

“But, I am conscious of the budget and the fact we are coming into a year where we have as a council said we need to make sure we are being conservative, fiscally responsible.

“I would want a strong financial presentation.”

Mayor Gord Milsom also supported the initiative, suggesting new residents moving to the city from areas where they are used to recycling food waste think it’s strange they can’t do the same here.

Staff will make a business case for the program for council to review at budget deliberation time.