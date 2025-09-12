West Kelowna council moving cautiously with future contracts following MNP report

Photo: West Kelowna council webcast Coun. Rick de Jong

Once bitten, twice shy.

That was the attitude of West Kelowna council in turning down a request from staff to execute a series of agreements and contracts pertaining to a number of capital projects.

The request was for a “delegation of council authority” to execute the agreements for for request for proposals for water meters supply ($1.64M), road rehabilitation program ($4.393M), heat recovery retrofit at Royal LePage Place ($1.4M) and roof replacement at firehalls 33 and 34 ($700k).

Even though the requests are part of the 2025 budget and the amounts fall within the approved budgets, council was apprehensive about giving the go ahead in the wake of an MNP report which found significant gaps in three projects, the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, city hall and the new operations centre.

“Once bitten, twice shy and I’m very shy when I see things like this put in front of me,” said Coun. Rick de Jong, who was first to speak on the matter.

“My rationale is simple, read the MNP report.”

De Jong said the previous council delegated a lot of purchasing authority to staff. Some within that administration are no longer at the city.

“Council must do more and not delegate it to staff.”

“The only reason we are in this place,” added Coun. Stephen Johnston, “is because the purchasing policy was amended under the previous administration to allow greater authority to spend and that needs to be pulled back.

“I would like council to have a little more control.”

Instead of rubber stamping the request from staff, council instead unanimously approved an alternate recommendation that each of the four RFPs come back individually for approval.

When questioned by Mayor Milsom, staff acknowledged not giving approval now would cause a delay in the projects and cost a lot of staff and council time.

“I appreciate the wheel will move slower, but until we have that (policy) debate), this is where I’m at,” said de Jong.

“I heard way too often with the last three projects MNP reviewed, we have to keep things moving, it’s costing us money to go slower.

“Look where that got us.

“We need to take back some authority and until we do, bring this in front of us one-by-one.”