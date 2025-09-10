West Kelowna councillors berate Kelowna council over lack of transit partnership

Photo: West Kelowna council webcast Kelowna councillor and UBCO professor Gord Lovegrove

A presentation to West Kelowna city council by a UBCO professor and Kelowna city councillor on a valley-wide light rail commuter system got testy when councillors took exception to some Kelowna decisions with regional implications.

Kelowna Coun. Gord Lovegrove stood before his West Kelowna counterparts Tuesday afternoon seeking their support for his light rail initiative.

West Kelowna council applauded the vision and agreed to look at sending a letter of support, but not before taking Lovegrove’s council colleagues to task.

Asking Lovegrove to put on his city councillor hat, West Kelowna Coun. Rick de Jong asked him to send a message to his colleagues.

De Jong said it was ironic Lovegrove is seeking support from a neighbouring community for a regional transportation network two weeks after Kelowna council unanimously voted against joining a regional transportation governance group.

“It is disappointing Kelowna has decided not to join this regional group. No one asked what we get for this versus what we are getting now…nobody asked, if I’m paying over here, what am I saving at home because I’m doing it at the regional district,” said de Jong.

“I took the time to watch that Kelowna council meeting. I thought you had a couple of good questions you withdrew - Mayor Dyas didn’t like them. I did like them and I wish they would have been answered.

“There are some very important questions that nobody asked. That was kind of disappointing. It really didn’t send a strong message and to imply Kelowna is in line with your regional partners on transportation is not correct.”

He pointed to a second crossing of Okanagan Lake which is supported by West Kelowna council as a prime example.

“We need a second crossing. Visions like this that you are sharing today is also part of the solution, but to say we don’t need a second crossing is not logical, it makes no sense to me,” added de Jong.

“We had a bomb issue on the bridge. To say we don’t need a second crossing, just from that perspective alone, from a liability and an inability of residents to be able to move back and forth across the valley makes no sense to me.”

De Jong asked Lovegrove to relay the message Kelowna needs to come to the table and be a proper regional partner and fall in line with its regional partners.

Coun Garrett Millsap, who also strongly supported Lovegrove’s initiative, said he believes councils from both cities need to get together to share ideas and initiatives such as Lovegrove’s.

“Truthfully, we’ll be better together than trying to do them on your own,” said Millsap.

“I have run into councillors from Kelowna that said we don’t care how people get across the bridge in Kelowna.

“(They) sure did when there was a bomb threat on the bridge and the city shut down.

“West Kelowna is Kelowna's workforce. There’s no doubt about that in my mind.”