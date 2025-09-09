Impaired driver stopped near West Kelowna middle school

Photo: Contributed Impaired driver caught in school zone near West Kelowna middle school.

An impaired driver was stopped by RCMP Tuesday morning near West Kelowna's Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, raising police concerns about road safety in school zones.

At approximately 9:42 a.m., officers from the West Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section were conducting enforcement in the area of Daimler Drive and Auburn Road, adjacent to the school, when they saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign.

The driver was pulled over, and through investigation, officers determined the individual was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, the driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Choosing to drive while impaired is always dangerous, but doing so near a school where children and families are present is especially concerning,” says Cpl. Tyrone Wilton of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“Our priority is to keep our community safe, and we will continue to target impaired drivers to prevent tragedies before they happen.”