New West Kelowna RCMP unit seizes $500K in illicit drugs

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP West Kelowna RCMP announces results from newly formed West Kelowna Drug Section.

West Kelowna RCMP are pointing to the success of its recently-established dedicated drug section.

Back in April 2025, RCMP created the task force to target drug trafficking and organized crime impacting West Kelowna and surrounding communities.

Since then, investigators have executed multiple search warrants in West Kelowna, Peachland and Kelowna.

Notable seizures to date include a significant volume of illegal drugs and weapons.

“These early results underscore the immediate impact a focused enforcement team can have on disrupting drug trafficking and associated criminal activity in our communities,” said West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan.

In July 2025 the West Kelowna drug unit executed search warrants in Peachland seizing the following:

Three kilograms of fentanyl

One kilogram of cocaine

Four-hundred grams of methamphetamine

Other controlled substances, including GHB and opioids diverted from safer supply programs

16 firearms and prohibited firearm suppressors and hard body armour

Stolen property, including mountain bikes, gold bars and a motorized surfboard (valued at over $16,000)

Multiple vehicles, cash and assets seized as offence related property

The street value of controlled substances is over $500,000, said police.

"Our investigators will continue to pursue those who traffic poison into our neighbourhoods,” said Dolan.

Police say anyone with information about drug trafficking, organized crime, or illegal weapons in the community is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

To provide anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at crimestoppers.ca.