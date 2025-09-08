West Kelowna high school construction on track

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools George Pringle secondary school is halfway to completion.

West Kelowna high school students are well on their way to getting their new digs and retiring more than a dozen portables currently in use.

George Pringle Secondary School is halfway through the construction phase, a representative from the Central Okanagan Public Schools said.

"The project is on schedule to open for the 2027/2028 school year," school officials said in an email.

"Good communication and planning among all parties has allowed this design build project to stay on track."

School officials said the new George Pringle Secondary School will reduce the capacity pressure in West Kelowna and allow the district to repurpose the 17 portables currently in use at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary.

This will be the first large scale project completed in the district in the next couple of years, though plans for more are coming together.

The province announced last week that it approved funding for a new middle school, which will offer 800 new seats. The school is planned for property adjacent to the new Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The final business case for the new school is with the ministry for a decision on funding.

“As more families choose Kelowna, we need to make sure students have the schools they need to succeed,” Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure, said in a Thursday media release.

“This new middle school is just one of many investments we’re making in the Okanagan to help meet growing demand and ensure students are supported for years to come.”

The new Burtch Road Middle school will add 800 new seats for young learners in the Glenmore neighbourhood of Kelowna.

This project is expected to cost approximately $101 million.

The next step is for the school district to select a consultant team to finalize the design of the school.

Burtch Road Middle School is expected to be ready for occupancy in fall 2029, the province said.

In April, five new minor projects were given approval throughout the school district.

These include $1.8 million for roofing upgrades at Constable Neil Bruce and KLO middle schools, $500,000 for energy upgrades at George Elliot Secondary, HS Grenda Middle and Peter Greer Elementary, $200,00 for kitchen upgrades at KLO Middle, $200,000 for accessible playground equipment at Belgo Elementary and building envelope upgrades for Casorso Elementary.

Each of these projects can now proceed to design, tender and construction.

They are to be completed by March 31, 2026.