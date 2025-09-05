Watermain flushing moves to West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights

Photo: Castanet Watermain flushing is moving to Lakeview Heights.

The City of West Kelowna is continuing its annual watermain flushing program in the Rose Valley Water Service Area, with crews beginning work in Lakeview Heights on Monday.

An isolated, precautionary water quality advisory will remain in place for homes in this zone until the work is complete. Flushing has already wrapped up in previous zones, where advisories have now been lifted.

An interactive map of water zones and advisories is here.

The process involves pushing high-velocity water through hydrants to clear sediment that has built up in the system over time. Residents may notice temporary drops in water pressure or increased turbidity. Those experiencing discoloured water are advised not to drink it, and to run cold taps until the water clears.

Work in Lakeview Heights is scheduled to continue through Sept. 19, affecting streets such as Anders, Teal, Stevenson, Dogwood and Thacker Drive, among others. Updated street lists will be posted on the City’s social media and at westkelownacity.ca/flushing.

During the flushing program, an alternative source of potable water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Parents of infants are advised not to use tap water to prepare formula while flushing is underway in their zone.

Flushing occurs weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some evening or weekend work possible. Signs will be posted in neighbourhoods as crews progress.