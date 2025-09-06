West Kelowna says it's making progress on water issues at the Rose Valley Reservoir

Photo: Colin Dacre-file Rose Valley Reservoir

The City of West Kelowna says it’s making progress in efforts to improve source water quality from the Rose Valley Reservoir.

The $2.5 million project consists of several measures including the installation of a potassium permanganate treatment system, intake improvements and aeration improvements.

“The highest priority item of the project was installing the potassium permanganate treatment prior to the summer when dissolved manganese levels in the source water rose,” staff wrote.

“This oxidizes the dissolved manganese and ensures that the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant will remove it from the source water.”

Staff says the dosing system is still in the process of being commissioned and are continuing to work with the team on improvements to the system.

They add the system is successfully oxidizing the dissolved manganese prior to it entering the treatment facility.

Staff says it is also working to expedite the installation of aeration improvements by the end of the calendar year. Having that system up and running by the end of the year instead of spring 2026 was a priority for council.

A Request for Proposals was issued earlier this summer and is set to close next Tuesday, just hours before council sits.

“The project team will review the submissions with the intent to procure aeration equipment for a 2025 installation, weather permitting,” staff wrote.

“The system is planned to provide hypolimnetic aeration. This will prevent manganese from migrating from the sediment.

“It will also reduce nutrient migrations fueling algae blooms.”

The system will help reduce the need to pre-oxidize and improve taste and odour in the drinking water source.