Crash on busy West Kelowna road prompts call for traffic calming

Photo: Google Maps Lower Glenrosa Road is a cause of community concern.

A recent crash on a West Kelowna road is prompting community action.

Earlier this month a woman was seriously injured when her car was hit at high speed while turning into her driveway on Lower Glenrosa Road. Neighbourhood residents are calling for traffic calming measures and are working toward change.

"The City of West Kelowna has had a resident reach out about a traffic calming petition for Lower Glenrosa Road," West Kelowna city staff said.

"Staff are currently working with the resident on the process outlined in the City’s Traffic Calming Policy. A resident must submit a petition with signatures from at least 50 per cent of the households on the affected roadway to ensure neighbourhood support before the request can be considered."

A petition on Change.org is already addressing the issue, asking for speed bumps, though whether this is the petitioner who the city has spoken to is unknown. The Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna has been a source of anxiety for the person who launched the petition.

"Living in a family-oriented neighbourhood, there have been countless moments when we held our breath watching cars zoom down our streets, barely missing children playing or heading home from school," the petitioner said.

"The close calls are too many to count, and the scary reality recently became all too real with a devastating accident. It's only a matter of time until a more tragic incident occurs if nothing is done to curb the speeding on this road."