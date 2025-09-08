Concerns about the 'pride and beauty' of West Kelowna

Photo: Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association These bushes reflect on the "pride and beauty of West Kelowna" a neighbourhood group said.

A West Kelowna neighbourhood frustrated by “weed-infested, neglected and extremely unsightly” greenery along one of its main routes need only wait for beauty to bloom.

Tom Groat, president of the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association, wrote a letter to the City of West Kelowna, complaining that the desiccated greenery on the Shannon Lake Road medians “no longer reflects the pride and beauty of West Kelowna.”

Sharing a couple of pictures of brown, scraggly looking bushes, Groat said the lack of regular maintenance is obvious and “this important roadway no longer reflects the pride and beauty of West Kelowna.”

Offering an alternate option, Groat pointed to the grey planters filled with flowers along the city’s Main Street.

“Extending this approach to Shannon Lake Road would instantly improve aesthetics, reduce ongoing weed issues, and show our community that this corridor matters,” Groat wrote.

“This is more than just landscaping— it’s about civic pride, first impressions and creating a welcoming environment.”

West Kelowna staff said they are looking into it.

"The City of West Kelowna worked in collaboration with our Parks Department and the engineering/landscaping design consultant on the boulevard layout and features for the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project," said city staff in a statement.

“The project includes two phases, and it has not yet reached substantial completion which is anticipated for this fall.

“Once the project is complete, the boulevards will be regularly maintained.”