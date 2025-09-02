Former breeding dog rescued in West Kelowna now on the road to recovery

Photo: BCSPCA Senior Yorkie mix rescued from years of breeding after investigation

A nine-year-old Yorkshire terrier mix named Tessa is getting a second chance at life after being rescued from poor living conditions in the West Kelowna area.

She was surrendered to the BC SPCA in July following an animal protection investigation.

“Tessa had at least five litters. A vet exam revealed she had broken and missing teeth, skin issues, fecal matter on her coat and luxating patellas,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations with the BC SPCA.

“She was severely under socialized and visibly fearful.”

Tessa was one of several animals found in distress.

“Years of breeding left her fearful and withdrawn, she didn’t trust people and she did not like physical contact,” said centre manager Brittney Vazorka.

While in care, Tessa received much-needed medical attention, including spay and dental surgery.

“She was such a trooper and recovered quickly,” said Vazorka. “It didn’t take long for her to start to feel comfortable around staff and volunteers. She soon became the cuddliest lap dog.”

Just as she was ready to find her forever home, Tessa fell seriously ill. She was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital and diagnosed with pancreatitis.

“She couldn’t keep food down,” said Vazorka.

Tessa underwent intensive treatment, including IV fluids, antibiotics, and anti-nausea medication. Her condition required round-the-clock care, alternating between an emergency hospital and a local clinic. Eventually, she was kept for 48 hours of continuous treatment.

“Now she’s finally on the road to recovery with her foster, who she adores,” said Vazorka.