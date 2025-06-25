Work to start on sidewalks, bike lanes on West Kelowna road

Photo: City of West Kelowna Horizon Drive

Construction will start next week on new sidewalks and bike paths on West Kelowna’s Horizon Drive.

Work will start July 2 and will run during weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through to the fall.

The road upgrades will include:

1.1 kilometres of new sidewalks, curbs, and gutters along the west side of Horizon Drive.

2.2 kilometres of new dedicated bike lanes on both sides of Horizon Drive for safer cycling.

Upgraded street lighting, storm improvements and ditching.

New road markings and signage to enhance visibility and safety for all users.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution, follow all posted speed limits and expect minor delays when travelling through the work area,” said the city in a release.