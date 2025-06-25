West Kelowna vet concerned about rising rate of kennel cough, canine pneumonia 

Photo: Castanet More cases of kennel cough leading to pneumonia are being reported in the Central Okanagan this year.



A Central Okanagan veterinarian is sounding the alarm over canine respiratory disease (kennel cough) cases circulating in the region.

Dr. Mei Martin at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital contacted Castanet about her concerns. She said many cases of kennel cough have been turning into pneumonia.

“We have seen more pneumonia cases so far this year than the previous four years combined,” said Dr. Martin.

She says there have been 15 to 20 cases of pneumonia or suspected cases at her clinic in the last two to three months. While she encourages vaccination against kennel cough, dogs that have been vaccinated can still catch the disease.

She’s issuing a warning to pet owner to monitor their dogs extremely closely after they have been at a boarding kennel.

“The dogs that typically are up to date on their vaccines are seeming to be able to fight things off a little bit easier. We still have had a couple of cases despite vaccination developing pneumonia but the majority that get really quite sick are either unvaccinated or, sort of, overdue,” said Dr. Martin.

She said dogs with canine respiratory disease will usually start with a dry hacking cough, sometimes coughing so hard that they will retch and bring up mucous or bile. When it starts to turn into pneumonia, there is nasal discharge, lethargy, decreased appetite and difficulty breathing, and the cough will often sound more wet.

Dr. Martin said this year is different than previous years but right now local vets are unsure what the underlying cause is. “These guys are progressing to being much more sick, more lethargic, not eating, not drinking, really deep heavy coughs," she said.

“So the main message is really pay close attention after they’ve been somewhere with exposure and we are kind of telling everybody that we’re seeing quite an outbreak right now, so if at all possible, try to find maybe a pet sitter to come come to the house instead and, sort of, trying to avoid dog parks for now.”

She suggests you stick to your own backyard and arrange play dates with other healthy dogs from within your own extended family or friends group.

“I will say that we have had a couple of cases where there is no known obvious exposure. So, those ones are tough to trace. You know, dogs that aren’t necessarily dog park dogs, they haven’t been to a kennel but they’re still coming in with a kennel cough.

“So, we’re not sure if maybe a dog just walked down the road, coughed somewhere and the next dog comes along and sniffs the same spot and picks something up,” said Dr. Martin.

While pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics, it’s not always successful. Dr. Martin said, unfortunately, at least one dog has died despite treatment.

"We recommend that pet owners get their dogs evaluated by their veterinarian if they develop a cough. We also continue to encourage pet owners to keep their dogs up to date on their vaccines.

"While vaccines are not perfect at preventing a dog from getting kennel cough, they may help lessen the severity of disease and decrease the likelihood of developing complications such as pneumonia," added Dr. Martin.

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital and other clinics in the Central Okanagan have been discussing the best way to try to track the prevalence and spread of kennel cough and canine pneumonia.