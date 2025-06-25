Businessman and former West Kelowna councillor Rusty Ensign has died

Photo: Contributed Rusty Ensign passed away recently.

One of West Kelowna’s most passionate supporters has died.

Businessman and former city councillor Rusty Ensign passed away suddenly June 13. He was 65.

Ensign was confined to a wheelchair after he suffered a broken neck during a rugby tournament in Edmonton in 1983. He was 23 at the time.

The injury left him a high-functioning quadriplegic.

Each year since the injury, he organized the Ensign Cup rugby tournament that still runs today. The tournament has raised tens of thousands for spinal cord research, the Rick Hansen Foundation and youth sports safety.

Mayor Gord Milsom announced his death at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the City of West Kelowna shares the news of the passing of former city councillor and beloved community member, Rusty Ensign," the statement read.

“Rusty served on West Kelowna city council from 2014 to 2018. During his time on council, he also represented the city on School District #23's Safe School's Committee. More recently, he continued his service as a valued member of the city's Accessibility and Inclusion Committee.

“Rusty was a true pillar of West Kelowna. His courage, vision, and unwavering commitment to community uplifted countless lives. Before his time on city council, Rusty was an elected trustee of the Lakeview Irrigation District, was the founding director of the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association, a member of the Mount Boucherie Expansion Society, president of the Westbank & District Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the City of West Kelowna's Board of Variance.

“Rusty was also a devoted and passionate sports fan who gave his time generously to the local sports community. As a leader in the Kinsmen Club of Westbank, he helped build sports fields that continue to benefit our community today. He also served as the fundraising director for the Westside Ringette Association from 2012 to 2016 and was the founding director of the Westside Minor Fastball Association.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Rusty's family, friends, and the many organizations and individuals whose lives he touched.”

Ensign served just one term on council despite seeking office on numerous occasions. He was unsuccessful in a bid for the mayor’s chair in 2007 and for a council seat in 2011, 2018 and 2022.

Fellow West Kelowna councillor Rick de Jong remembered Ensign as a larger than life personality around the council table.

"I would say he had a strong influence around the council table," said de Jong.

"He had a good business sense and he brought that to the table.

"I didn't always agree with him. We sometimes butted heads, but he always brought stimulating dialogue and a "community first" attitude to the table."

Controversy also followed him. On two occasions while servicing on council, Ensign was found to have been in a conflict of interest. In one of those instances, he was censured and asked to pay half of the city's legal cost of pursuing censure.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Kelowna Crows Jr Rugby, www.kelownacrows.com



A service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road. If you are unable to attend in person, please join the family online by Livestream at the time of the service. A recording will be made available to view shortly thereafter.