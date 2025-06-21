Westbank's skiKrumb has shot at 2025 Technology Impact Award

Photo: Contributed SkiKrumb is vying for a 2025 Technology Impact Award.

A Westbank startup is still in the running for a 2025 Technology Impact Award.

SkiKrumb, which produces radio GPS trackers for ski resorts, is one of 10 finalists for Startup Company of the Year. It will continue its battle for the honour this fall at BC Tech’s Dragons’ Den Pitch Night.

“To see skiKrumb named a finalist for Company of the Year-Startup is truly an honour,” skiKrumb CEO Keith MacIntyre said in a press release. “My mission to connect skiers and snowboarders without relying on cell service stems from a frightening moment when I was separated from my son. This recognition from BC Tech validates that personal mission and the importance of our work.

“Our devices are small, rechargeable and can transmit over many kilometres. They don’t freeze in the cold and are the most reliable tech for challenging resort environments. The skiKrumb network was available at seven resorts across Canada last season, and we are busy signing up new hills for the upcoming season. Our customers tell us that they will never ski without it again.”

This year’s Technology Impact Awards gala will be held on Oct. 23, when winners in 10 categories will be announced.