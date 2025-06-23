West Kelowna's payroll jumped 9% in 2024

Photo: Madison Reeve/file West Kelowna's 2024 payroll jumped nine per cent

West Kelowna’s payroll increased by more than nine per cent in 2024 compared with the previous year.

According to figures released by the city, West Kelowna’s payroll in 2024 reached $26.964 million. That compares with $24.6 million in 2023.

Figures are part of the financial report the city is required to produce each year as outlined in the Community Charter.

The report also shows 179 city employees took home more than $75,000, 31 more than in 2023. Of those, 93 topped $100,000.

Because of turnover at the senior level, only one employee, deputy chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel took home more than $200,000.

He topped the list at $201,000, although he has since taken a position as CAO in Armstrong.

The rest of the top five include:

J. Hurst, assistant fire chief - $193,000

Sandy Webster, director of corporate initiatives - $191,000

Warren Everton, CFO - $188,000

Pat Harmata, firefighter captain - $187,000

The city of West Kelowna also spent $124.7 million on goods and services.