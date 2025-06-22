Summer sounds return at free Music in the Park concert series in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna Music in the Park at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre

West Kelowna is set to welcome the summer season with the return of its popular Music in the Park concert series, bringing live music and family-friendly entertainment to Memorial Park.

The free concert series kicks off Friday, June 27, at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre, 3737 Old Okanagan Highway, and continues every Friday evening through August 22—excluding July 11, during Westside Daze.

Concert Details

Each concert runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., featuring an emerging artist at approximately 6:40 p.m., an opening act at 7:00 p.m., and the headliner at 8:00 p.m. Set times are subject to change.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a relaxing night of music in the heart of the community.

2025 Line-up Highlights

June 27:

Special drumming workshop with Bobby Bovenzi at 6:15 p.m. (djembe drums provided by Nankama)

Opening: Bobby Bovenzi with Nankama (West African)

Headliner: Alma Kubana (Latin)

July 4:

Opening: Cat Wells Blues Band (Blues)

Headliner: Sherman Doucette and the Tank Full of Blues (Blues)

July 18:

Opening: Lucas Wentworth (Pop Rock)

Headliner: October Poppy (Roots Blues)

July 25:

Opening: Tonight's Forecast (Progressive Jazz/Funk)

Headliner: Stereo Sunday (Top 40 Covers)

August 1:

Two sets by LIPS – the Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience (Rock/Classic)

August 8:

Opening: Texas Major (Rock & Roll)

Headliner: The Hip Replacements (Rock Tribute)

August 15:

Opening: Jodie B at 6:50 p.m. (Electro Roots)

Headliner: Nouveau Funk at 7:45 p.m. (Funk/New Orleans Jazz)

August 22:

Opening: Jese Lawrence (Alternative Country)

Headliner: Shalisa (Country)

Pop-Ups on the Plaza Friday Market

New this year, the Pop-Ups on the Plaza Friday Market joins the Music in the Park festivities on July 18, August 8, and 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Located above the amphitheatre at City Hall Plaza, the market features local artisans, fresh produce, and handmade goods.

Family Fun and Food Options

Each week, attendees can enjoy the Fun Zone, hosted by West Kelowna Recreation and Culture, offering games and activities for all ages. A variety of food trucks will also be on site serving local eats and beverages.

Parking Information

Free parking is available at multiple locations, including Carrington Court (Westbank First Nation) and the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

Weather-Related Postponements

Concert updates due to extreme weather, air quality, or emergencies will be posted by 6:30 p.m. on event day via the City’s official social media channels.