Sinkhole closes portion of Hudson Road in West Kelowna

Photo: Al Waters City of West Kelowna crews repair a sinkhole on Hudson Road.

The City of West Kelowna has closed a section of Hudson Road due to a sinkhole.

Crews are currently on scene dealing with the incident. The size of the sinkhole is not clear at this time.

In a social media post, the city says Hudson Road is closed until further notice from the intersection of Hudson Road to Alhambra Road, near Hudson Road Elementary.

Southbound motorists can use Ross Road as an alternate route.

The city says it will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.