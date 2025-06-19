Moratorium on new water connections at WFN's most-populous reserve

Photo: Westbank First Nation The Westbank First Nation says its water system is facing growing strain.

The Westbank First Nation has announced a temporary hold on all new water connections to the IR#9 system that serves the largest portion of WFN land on the Westside.

The First Nation says the hold is is due to a "growing strain" on the water system.

"While our water remains clean and abundant, the infrastructure that delivers it - including the pumps – has reached its capacity,” said the announcement posted on the WFN website and on social media.

The band council has decided that no new water draws will be approved at this time, including for new residential or commercial buildings, additional units on existing properties or small additions that increase water usage (new sinks, toilets or other water fixtures).

“This temporary measure supports fire protection, preserves service levels for existing residents, and aligns with broader conservation efforts across the region,” notes the news release.

The Westbank First Nation has in recent years seen a massive amount of development, outpacing the neighbouring City of West Kelowna. StatsCanada says 9,100 people lived on IR#9 in 2021, a 20% increase from 2016.

The pause on water connections will likely bring development boom to a halt if it persists for an extended period of time.

Currently, Stage 2 water restrictions are in effect on the Westbank First Nation. Those restrictions limit outdoor water use and support conservation and FireSmart principles.

WFN encourages everyone to explore Okanagan WaterWise conservation tips and take the Make Water Work pledge.

“We thank our community for their understanding," the WFN said.

"The timeframe for resolution is uncertain at this time, but please know we are doing everything we can to remedy the situation and will provide updates as conditions change.”