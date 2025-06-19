Fire in West Kelowna neighbourhood destroys vehicle

Photo: Yannick Vinet A fire in Glenrosa early Thursday was snuffed out quickly.

An early morning fire that destroyed a vehicle woke up residents living in a usually quiet neighbourhood.

A vehicle fire at McIver and McQueen roads in West Kelowna's Glenrosa neighbourhood put plumes of black smoke into the air at around 4 a.m.

An area resident said the fire was out quickly but fire fighters were on scene at around 6 a.m.

West Kelowna fire rescue has been contacted for comment.