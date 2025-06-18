Two days left to help West Kelowna Fire Rescue support the community

Photo: WKFR The annual Troy Russel Memorial golf tournament is just days away and they still have 50/50 tickets to sell.

Usually they're the ones helping the community, but now West Kelowna's firefighters are looking for a hand.

The annual Troy Russel Memorial golf tournament is just days away and they still have 50/50 tickets to sell, West Kelowna Fire Rescue member Jackson Stirling said.

The dollars raised go to charities that help some of the most vulnerable people in the city, and the winner could also walk away with some cash of their own. Plus, all funds raised are in the name of someone who dedicated themselves to the community.

In 2018 Capt. Troy Russell lost his year-long battle with a type of brain cancer that was caused by the exposures of firefighting, Stirling said.

"Troy had been a member of the West Kelowna Fire Department since 1998, and was a dedicated member of our charity and community as a whole," Stirling said in an email.

"Our goal with the golf tournament is to bring family and friends together to honour Troy’s charitable contributions, and to keep his charitable spirit alive."

Charities expected to benefit from the funds raised include CRIS Adaptive Adventures, which helps individuals with physical and mental barriers access outdoor activities and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club. Funds will also help burn survivors through the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

"Most recently, our charitable society pledged $50,000 for a new kids playground in West Kelowna, to benefit the children and families in our community," Stirling said.

The draw is on Friday so people are asked to get their $20 tickets right away. There are a couple of hundred tickets left and they are available here.