West Kelowna resuming work on Shannon Lake Road improvements

Photo: City of West Kelowna Pedestrian improvements on Shannon Lake Road have been stalled for weeks.

Contractors will be back at work Thursday on Shannon Lake Road to continue work on a new bike path and sidewalk.

Starting Thursday, there will be single-lane-alternating traffic for one month from 2649 Shannon Lake Road to Golf Course Drive. The single-lane-alternating traffic will be in place June 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and afterwards from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is adding 400 metres of sidewalk, bike lanes, and streetlighting in an area that currently has zero pedestrian infrastructure.

“Following the completion of the first section of the Shannon Lake Road project, additional budget became available, allowing the city to include interim safety upgrades at the Tallus Ridge intersection,” said the city in a news release.

“These improvements are essential to address both current and future traffic safety needs and required extra design work, utility coordination, and collaboration with the nearby golf course.”

The city says that intersection work was not a part of the original schedule, so has contributed to overall project delays, but will ensure a safer intersection in the long run.

“Residents and motorists are thanked for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is completed,” the city said.