Break-in at West Kelowna salon raises concerns about neighbourhood safety

Photo: Contributed New Image Salon on Gosset Road was broken into Tuesday night.

Sydney Koren’s family salon opened in West Kelowna 30 years ago and the neighbourhood has changed a lot since then, particularly in the last few years.

“The increased homeless population and crime in the area is shocking to a lot of us,” Koren said Wednesday morning.

“There are a lot of people sleeping in front of our doors, lighting fires in front and when our staff is leaving at night, in the dark, they get nervous.”

The changes around New Image Salon on Gosset Road were all the more noticeable early Wednesday morning when she got to work.

“The door was smashed and all the retail was missing,” she said, adding it’s the second break-in of this kind in the last five years.

She said it was an unusual decision for the thief, who left behind expensive salon tools and even loose cash, opting instead to load up on $100-plus bottles of Aveda shampoo and conditioner. She estimates nearly $10,000 in product was stolen.

Koren said the police have been very co-operative, but is hopeful more change will come to the neighbourhood where she’s worked for so long.

“I don’t know whether it’s the building that needs more security, or there needs to be more city measures, but it’s frustrating,” she said.

West Kelowna RCMP confirmed there is an ongoing investigation for a break and enter of a business in the 3600 block of Gossett Road. The incident was reported to police Wednesday morning.

What will become of that investigation remains to be seen but Koren is hoping that if anyone comes across bottles of Aveda for bottom dollar prices they not buy them, and report the seller to police.