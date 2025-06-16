Rash reported after swimming in West Kelowna's Gellatly Bay

Photo: Cheri Brunning Photos of Cheri Brunning's son after swimming near Gellatly Bay on the weekend of June 14 and 15.

A West Kelowna mother wants to warn the community after her son picked up what appears to be swimmer's itch from a local beach.

Cheri Brunning tells Castanet her son was swimming in the water near Gellatly Bay over the weekend and now he has broken out in a rash.

"I didn't go in the water this weekend, but he went there on Saturday and Sunday, and when he woke up and had this all over him. I posted it online, and apparently, some other people are having the same issues," said Brunning.

"I thought I'd just get out there and warn people."

Swimmer's itch is a fairly common natural phenomenon that occurs in many British Columbia water bodies.

It is described as a temporary skin irritation caused by an invisible parasite found in lakes and ponds. Swimmers' itch is the rash which develops when human antibodies destroy the parasites.

It is not contagious and is most common during the summer months.

Brunning says she spoke with a nurse and reported the incident to Interior Health.

"Yesterday, he had a couple spots and then today, the school called to come pick him up. He's itching everywhere. And I was like, What the heck? It's all over his feet, his arms, his legs, his back, his neck, behind his ears, his chest, everywhere," said Brunning.

After picking up her son from school, Brunning says the health nurse advised giving him some Benadryl and an anti-itching cream.

Castanet has reached out to Interior Health for comment.

"Swimmer’s itch is not dangerous but can be uncomfortable. The risk is typically highest in shallow, warm waters, especially near shorelines where birds are present. Swimmer’s itch is not a reportable disease so Interior Health is not typically notified of cases," says an email from Interior Health.

According to IH swimmer’s itch is hard to predict and not something that can easily be tested for. A beach where swimmer’s itch was a concern one year may not have the same issue the next year, or vice versa.

"Beach owners/operators are responsible for monitoring water quality and responding to any conditions that may affect the health and safety of the public.

"Interior Health encourages the public to report concerns to local beach operators."

Interior Health's water testing database does not show any tests completed at West Kelowna beaches in the past three months.

Last year, there were a handful of swimming advisories in Gellatly Bay, which is the outflow for Smith Creek. The creek is a major stormwater vector for West Kelowna, meaning E. coli and other pathogens elsewhere in the community can end up in Gellatly Bay after rainfall.