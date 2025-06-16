West Kelowna looking to expand short-term rentals

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna looks to expand its short-term rental program

The City of West Kelowna is looking to expand its short-term rental bylaw to include properties within the RC3 zone.

A report on including the compact single-detached residential zone into the short-term rental program has been near the top of council’s wish list for several months.

It finally came to council Tuesday.

The report came for information only, however council agreed it was time to take action now given the amount of requests the city has received from residents in the RC3 zone who wish to be included in the STR program.

Following a lengthy discussion, council unanimously agreed to direct staff to proceed with bylaw amendments to include short-term rentals in the form of secondary suites within the RC3 zone.

If council eventually approves the RC3 zone, it would potentially add about 1,000 properties to those already eligible to provide short-term rentals.

However, in a presentation to council, Daniel Sturgeon, a community consultant with Urban Systems says the extra properties won’t necessarily equate to a glut of short-term rentals coming available.

At present, there are only 216 licensed short-term rentals in the city which works out to just 2.4 per cent of the eligible properties.

Using that ratio, Sturgeon expects about 30 new licenses to be awarded.

With concerns around potential parking issues with mostly smaller lot sizes within the RC3 zone, council also decided to limit STR’s to secondary suites only which are already zoned for long-term rentals.

Sturgeon told council if it keeps the current policy framework in place, the impact of adding the RC3 zone should be minimal.

Staff will bring back policy amendment recommendations for council to consider at a future meeting.