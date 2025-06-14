Brush fire burned near West Kelowna's Highway 97 Saturday

Photo: Contributed A fire broke out near West Kelowna's Bering Road and Highway 97 Saturday.

Fire crews quickly responded to a brush fire in West Kelowna Saturday morning near Highway 97.

A resident in the area was driving along Bering Road near Highway 97 just before noon when he came upon large flames burning grass and trees.

The fire department hadn't arrived yet and the flames were quite high, burning an area between Bering Road and Louie Drive.

He called 911 and fire crews arrived and quickly knocked down the fire.

By about 12:30 p.m., fire crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots, but the fire has largely been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but Castanet has reached out to the West Kelowna Fire Rescue for more information.