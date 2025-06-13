Central Okanagan Search and Rescue help rescue injured mountain bike rider

Photo: Facebook Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called upon Friday to help an injured mountain bike rider.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and West Kelowna Fire Rescue teamed up to assist an injured mountain bike rider.

The emergency call went out Friday that a 73-year-old man had crashed and injured his leg in the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna.

Ed Henczel, with COSAR, said the rescue was “right on the edge” of the fire department's area and the two groups teamed up to perform the rescue.

Henczel said the area the man was in could not be accessed by ambulance as he was eight kilometres from the trail head at Smith Creek.

The unidentified man was in good hands as he was tended to both fire department and COSAR members who Henczel said “both teams did medical” before transporting him the the COSAR UTV which took him down the hill to a waiting BCEHS ambulance crew.

"The fire department can not transport a patient on their UTV, but they can get there sooner because they are emergency crews,” Henczel said. “It was a great collaboration.”

During the rescue, a call for a structure fire came in so half of the firefighters had to leave, but the COSAR rescue volunteers were able to stay.

Henczel said the rescue was the third in the Smith Creek area so far this year and COSAR is on pace for 100 calls for service this year.

There is no charge by search and rescue groups in the province to help those in need and they can be summoned by calling 911.