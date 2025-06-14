United Way to host air filter workshop in West Kelowna 

Photo: United Way BC United Way BC is again hosting a DIY air filter workshop in West Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan has, so far, escaped the wildfire smoke plaguing other parts of the country, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

United Way BC will host a free do-it-yourself air filter workshop in West Kelowna later this month.

The hands-on event on June 23 aims to help individuals and families prepare for the potential health impacts of wildfire smoke. The workshop will show people how to build low-cost air cleaners inspired by the Corsi-Rosenthal Box.

The Corsi-Rosenthal Box was developed by Jim Rosenthal, CEO of Tex-Air Filters and Richard Corsi from the University of California Davis. The design involves an air filter taped to a box fan, creating a shroud that focuses incoming air into the filter to help remove smoke. It gained popularity during the 2023 McDougall Creek fire when heavy smoke blanketed the area.

"Exposure to wildfire smoke can be more hazardous than regular air pollution because wildfires release more particulate matter, and the fine particulars are those that can harm lungs and our cardiovascular system," says Anne-Marie Nicol, Pacific Institute for Pathogens, Pandemics and Society at SFU. "Air cleaners can be a significant benefit in reducing exposure to the fine particulars from wildfire smoke, and research shows that the 'do it yourself' version is

equally effective to a commercial air cleaner."

Participants will also receive emergency preparedness training and learn where to find resources on how to deal with climate emergencies. Those resources include the United Way BC emergency resources guides as well as bc.211.ca, a phone, online and text helpline for all British Columbians.

The free workshop is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library branch at West Kelowna City Hall (3731 Old Okanagan Highway).

The event was created in partnership with the City of West Kelowna, Interior Health, BC Lung Foundation, Okanagan Regional Library West Kelowna Branch and the Simon Fraser University BREATHE project.

Space is limited and participants must register in advance here.