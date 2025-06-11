West Kelowna Warriors hosting watch party for Game 5 of Stanley Cup final

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors City of West Kelowna hosting Stanley Cup watch party Saturday

The City of West Kelowna and the West Kelowna Warriors invite hockey fans to enjoy game five of the Stanley Cup final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on the big screen at Royal LePage Place.

The city is opening the doors for the fifth game Saturday night and, if necessary games six and seven next Tuesday and Friday.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the game scheduled to start at 5.

Admission is free.

Both bar and concessions will be available for the game, plus the Warriors will have team merchandise and season tickets available.

The video board at Royal LePage Place features the largest indoor screen in the Central Okanagan.