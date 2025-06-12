Developer wins court battle against City of West Kelowna

Photo: Google Maps Ironclad's Lakeview Pointe development on West Kelowna's Elliot Road.

A development company has successfully overturned the City of West Kelowna's imposition of a $750,000 charge, which was nearly double what the city had initially estimated.

In a decision rendered Wednesday, the BC Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Ironclad Developments, determining that the City of West Kelowna's $750,000 “latecomer charge” was made unfairly.

Prior to Ironclad's construction of Lakeview Pointe, at 3623 Elliot Road, the city had required WestUrban, another developer building nearby, to construct road and site servicing infrastructure in the area in 2018.

As a condition of obtaining an occupancy permit, the city required Ironclad to pay a percentage of WestUrban's expenses for the infrastructure improvements, as Ironclad's development would be benefiting from the work.

The city determined Ironclad would need to pay 54 per cent of the expenses, based on its use of the infrastructure, while WestUrban would pay 26 per cent and the city would pay 20 per cent.

In November 2018, the city advised Ironclad the estimated cost of their share would be about $398,000, but the cost of the infrastructure improvements ended up being much higher than first estimated.

The costs were independently reviewed by a firm of quantity surveyors in November 2020, who opined that the reasonable total cost of the project was $1.388 million, bringing Ironclad's portion to $749,660.

Ironclad objected to the increased amount, but with the city withholding their occupancy permit and residents ready to move in, Ironclad made the payment “under protest.”

Ironclad first sought a judicial review of the payment in BC Supreme Court, but while Justice Briana Hardwick said the procedure leading to the decision had been unfair to Ironclad, she ruled the city did not owe a duty to act fairly because the decision was “legislative in nature.”

Ironclad appealed the matter, and a three-judge panel in the BC Court of Appeal overturned Justice Hardwick's decision and ruled in Ironclad's favour.

“It was a decision made by an approving officer employed by the City, rather than a politically accountable body such as the elected City Council,” Justice Geoffrey Gomery wrote in the recent decision.

“I conclude that the decision to impose a Charge had an administrative, not a legislative character.”

The judge ruled that Ironclad should have been informed of the costs claimed by WestUrban and of the independent analysis before a decision about the latecomer charge had been made.

“Ironclad had repeatedly requested supporting documentation and an opportunity to make submissions,” Justice Gomery wrote. “It appears that the approving officer was willing to talk to WestUrban, for whose benefit the charge would be imposed, but not to Ironclad, who would have to pay it. The unfairness of this process is obvious.”

But while the court found the process to be unfair, Ironclad will still be forced to pay a latecomer charge, although the amount has yet to be determined. The court directed the city to re-determine the amount of the charge after hearing submission from Ironclad.

The court also ordered the city pay for Ironclad's legal costs for both the Supreme Court and the Appeals court matters.