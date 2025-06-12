Water at Rose Valley reservoir harder to treat due to damage from 2023 wildfire

Photo: Colin Dacre-file Rose Valley reservoir

The 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire caused serious damage to the Rose Valley reservoir, which provides source water to more than half of West Kelowna residents through the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

During a presentation to city council this week, Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Fatameh Sabet said that damage makes it harder to treat water coming from the reservoir.

“We know the land surrounding the Rose Valley reservoir has been contaminated because of the wildfire in 2023 and it means the contaminated source of water can be harder to treat because of the sediment, nutrients, metals and organic matter as a result of burned material,” said Dr. Sabet.

“Fortunately, the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant was not damaged from the fire and it has been very helpful to compensate for damage to the watershed.”

Dr. Sabet said the water treatment plant has played a significant role in making sure water provided to the community is safe by not only controlling levels of manganese and disinfection byproduct, but other perspectives as well.

She did acknowledge there was an issue with the level of manganese getting through the system in July of last year, but stated that event lasted just a few weeks before levels were brought back to normal.

Interior Health was notified of the coloured water and sampling confirmed elevated rates of manganese in the water.

“The water operators responded by identifying and testing treatment options and in two weeks, they were able to operationalize pre-oxidation processes prior to filters.

“It was successful in reducing manganese levels, however as a side effect, it increased the level of disinfection byproducts.

“Options for improving the process were explored.”

Sabet said as a condition of a 2015 permit, the city was told to include treatment to remove organic precursors from the water. The water treatment plant included filtration to remove organics before it is disinfected.

However, the disinfection byproduct level did increase through the pre-oxidation process to decrease the manganese level last year.

“Fortunately, the manganese level started to decrease so pre-oxidation was able to be removed and the disinfection byproduct level came back to normal.”

Meantime, the city is still dealing with issues around elevated levels of manganese at certain times of the year and are spending $2.5 million on an aeration system to try and control the levels.

While staff have said a likely timeframe to have the system up and running is spring of next year, council has asked that staff expedite the process to have it up and running this year.

Council also approved a second intake in September for those residents who wish to pay the optional up front cost for the water treatment plant instead of the yearly payments over 25 years.

A proposal to do a complete, independent review of the city’s water master plan was shot down in favour of moving forward with an update to the plan that is currently underway.