Intersection at Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway closing until fall for major improvements

Photo: City of West Kelowna Construction at Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway begins next week

One of West Kelowna’s busier intersections will be closed for months as part of a major active transportation project.

The intersection at Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway will close Wednesday, June 18 to accommodate the start of construction.

In a news release, the city says in order to complete the work “safely and efficiently,” the intersection will be fully closed to all vehicles and public access at all times, including weekdays and weekends, until the fall.

“A full closure is required to ensure the safety of the public and construction crews, and to facilitate careful and complex utility work at a major junction,” the city says in a news release.

“This project involves significant underground utility installations and deep excavation, making it unsafe, costly and inefficient to allow through traffic while work is underway.

“All area businesses will remain open and accessible, via detours, during construction."

During construction, motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate detours, including:

Traffic from Old Okanagan Highway will need to detour to Elliott Road via Reece Road and Bering Road

Traffic will also need to detour using Bering Road to Louie Drive and on to Old Okanagan Highway

Transit service through the intersection will be temporarily re-routed during the closure.

As a result, some traffic stops in the area will be relocated and routes adjusted to accommodate the detour.

Up-to-date route and stop information is available on BC Transit’s website.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be guided through the work area by traffic control personnel.

Project improvements include:

Additional left-turn lanes in all directions with permissive left-turns.

A new westbound right-turn lane on Butt Road.

350 metres of new concrete sidewalk, replacing 95 metres of existing asphalt path.

640 metres of dedicated bike lanes.

174 metres of new watermain to replace aging infrastructure.

Drainage improvements at the southwest corner, where high flows in Westbank Creek have resulted in damage to City infrastructure and private property.

BC General Contracting was recently awarded a $3.24 million contract for the project, $500,000 more than the city budgeted.

A specific date for completion has not been announced.