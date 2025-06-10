Part of Boucherie Road closed Wednesday night for seasonal maintenance

Photo: City of West Kelowna Part of Boucherie Road will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11.

Driving home could take longer than expected tomorrow if you live along the west end of Boucherie Road.

The City of West Kelowna announced that a stretch of Boucherie Rd., from Hayman Road to Stuart Road will be closed on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. to continue seasonal maintenance.

The city says the work requires a full closure of the road, sidewalks and bike lanes. Drivers can use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart roads as detour routes. Buses, residents who live in the immediate area of the closure and emergency vehicles will still have access.

“For everyone’s safety and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and personnel, slow down, and move over for crews, and follow posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes.

“We thank commuters and residents for your patience while this work is completed,” said the city in a traffic advisory issued Tuesday afternoon.