Strength in numbers: More wineries join Westside Wine Trail

Cindy White

After several tough years of the pandemic, fires and cold weather damaging crops, community is trumping competition on the Westside Wine Trail.

A handful of wineries have joined the association this year, including Frind, Grizzli and the three "Jason Parkes Customs wineries, The Hatch, Black Swift and Crown & Thieves.

“I think we just had a moment to raise our head from building all these things and see what’s going on out there. We’ve always wanted to be part of it, we just never really had the time to sit down and get it going because we’ve been busy building these weird locations and this year was the right year to kick it in,” said Jason Parkes.

JPC hospitality director Craig Pingle called it a great opportunity to build the community.

“It sounds like they’re going in a really positive direction where they’re giving back to the community and also the members on Westside Wine Trail. And so, anything we can do to help contribute to that, we’d like to be a part of it,” said Pingle.

For Parkes, it’s also a chance to promote Angel Share, the restaurant at Crown & Thieves, through special events sponsored by the wine trail and comes as JPC marks the 10th anniversary of its flagship enterprise, The Hatch.

“So, we want to have a big party, hopefully, at the end of the year with some music out in the field and really celebrate being around here for 10 years. Being lucky enough to still be around this long,” said Parkes.

Two more hotels have joined the Westside Wine Trail -- Towne Place Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites. Plus, Ciao Bella, Niche Wine Co. and Beaumont Family Estate Winery have added agritourism accommodations this year.

“Within the association, we have the opportunity for each member winery to collaborate, discuss what’s going on in the vineyard, what’s happening in the tasting rooms, what they’re doing for winemaking. And this just allows all our member wineries to create a stronger West Kelowna subregion within the Okanagan,” said wine trail spokesperson Alex Loraas.

Now, fingers are crossed that Mother Nature cooperates and helps struggling wineries get back on their feet.

“Our members are seeing a lot of increased tasting room activity. Lots of tours, which is great. Lots of big groups of folks choosing to visit the area for wine tourism. And we did, kind of, start to see that influx even before the May long weekend, which in previous years, that’s, kind of, when it starts,” said Loraas.

Parkes is cautiously optimistic about the growing season. “I’m excited for the whole industry because I do think it’s looking promising,” he said.

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet. You’ve got to take your time with these plants getting their muscles back. You don’t want to force them to produce too much, but it is looking positive.”