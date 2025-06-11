West Kelowna council puts Shannon Lake community hall plan on the back burner

Photo: Google Maps Possible Shannon Lake community centre put on the back burner.

The idea of a community centre on a small piece of property on Shannon Lake Drive is intriguing the West Kelowna council.

The timing is just not right.

After reviewing a high-level staff report on the initiative brought forward earlier this year by the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association, council decided to put the idea on the “backburner” for discussion at a later time.

The neighbourhood association came to council earlier in the year with the idea of using the small piece of land in front of Shannon Woods soccer fields and park for a community centre that could house much needed daycare for the area as well as hosting events, programs and private functions.

Staff suggested a business case could be made for the project, but highlighted some potential concerns. The report stated the property is currently being used as parking for the soccer field which can fill up quickly when both fields are going at the same time.

The property is also within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Council was unanimous in its support for the idea in principle, but suggested this is not the time.

“I am not opposed to this. But, I am opposed to staff time to move this forward at this time,” said Coun. Rick de Jong.

He said just dealing with the Agricultural Land Commission will be extremely time consuming.

“This is a commendable initiative but it hasn’t been on our strategic priority list, and that list is very long,” added Coun. Jason Friesen.

“There is a ton of merit but I can’t say it should be a priority right now.”

Mayor Gord Milsom agreed with his council colleagues, while reminding the public the city is presently in the process of building two community centres.

The Lakeview Heights community centre is being rebuilt as part of that neighbourhood’s new fire hall while the former city hall is being redeveloped to the former Boucherie Hall.

“At least I’m encouraged to see there is an opportunity,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston after reviewing staff comments.

“It’s something to consider into the future.”