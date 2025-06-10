West Kelowna follows suit in rejecting curbside food waste collection

Photo: RDCO West Kelowna council not supportive of food waste collection at this time.

A decision by the City of Kelowna to opt out of a regional district curbside food waste collection program has impacted a decision in West Kelowna.

While West Kelowna council generally supported the idea of collecting food waste from residents, the increased cost associated with Kelowna’s decision made its participation a non-starter.

RDCO associate director of engineering services Travis Kendel informed council the decision by Kelowna means the cost of the program for West Kelowna residents would jump from approximately $63 per household per year to well over $150.

“Based on Kelowna’s decision, it would appear the program is not viable,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

Coun. Rick de Jong said he liked the concept of curbside food waste pickup, but said he had a problem with the cost, even before the decision by Kelowna.

Coun. Tasha Da Silva voiced concerns about potential additional costs such as the need for bear resistant carts by including food waste with yard waste and the cost of bag tags for residents who may need additional bags if garbage collection went to every second week from weekly.

A motion proposed by Milsom to not support the program “at this time,” garnered unanimous support.

Despite the decisions by both Kelowna and West Kelowna council’s, Kendel will continue to present the program to other RDCO municipalities to get their feedback before filing a report for the regional district board by the end of July.