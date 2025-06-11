Fire chief urges preparedness as grass fires raise alarm in Central Okanagan

Madison Reeve

With two grass fires igniting in the Central Okanagan in less than a week, residents and firefighters are on high alert.

According to BC Wildfire service, the fire danger rating across the Okanagan ranges from high to extreme.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund is urging the community to FireSmart their homes and have an emergency plan ready in case a fire spreads quickly.

"Here we are, the beginning of June with hot weather and windy afternoons, and you know that is typical fire season weather," Brolund said.

"Looking around the country and seeing massive wildfires happening north and east of us, and then having the hot weather here with the winds. It's a great reminder that fire season never is far away here."

Brolund says it's never too late to take steps around your home to make it more resilient to wildfire.

"We know there are simple things people can do around their homes, like moving their woodpile away, cleaning their gutters. Looking at that first metre-and-a-half around your home and making sure there is nothing combustible there," he said.

If you see smoke where it shouldn't be, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Brolund is urging everyone who is spending time outdoors to be cautious.

If you're working in your yard or driveway, it's recommended to have a garden hose on hand in case a spark starts a fire.

"The conditions now are at the point where, as we have seen, fires will start easily and they will spread quickly, and so people need to be thinking about that," Brolund said.

Campfires are banned year-round in Kelowna. They are still allowed in West Kelowna, but Brolund says that decision is being monitored daily.