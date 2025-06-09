Crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 and Hudson Road in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed First responders deal with vehicle involved in collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

You can expect some major delays heading into West Kelowna this evening.

What is described as a multi-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Hudson Road.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved, however first responders are dealing with a black SUV that went off the road, through a barrier and partially down an embankment in front of the Kal Tire shop.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

Commuters may want to detour along Boucherie Road or onto Westlake Road.

Castanet will have more details when they become available.