West Kelowna RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Photo: RCMP West Kelowna RCMP are searching for Myah Willis.

West Kelowna RCMP are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Myah Willis, 15, was last seen June 3 at about midnight in a vehicle leaving from the 3600-block of Carrington Road. She was last in contact with family by telephone on June 6.

“She has been in both the Kelowna and West Kelowna areas within the past few days, however, police believe she is currently back in West Kelowna,” said police in a news release.

Willis is described as Caucasian with black hair just past her shoulders, five-foot-three, 100 pounds, with pierced nose and a tattoo of hearts on her fingers.

She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, red bra straps, brown sweat pants with black stripes on the side and black rear pocket, grey moccasin style boots.

If anyone observes Willis, please contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information or knows of her whereabouts are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file #2025-31301.