West Kelowna RCMP confirm missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna RCMP have located a missing teen safe and well.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP confirm the missing teen has been located and is safe.

“Thank you to the media and public for assisting the police in locating this young woman.” Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Media Relations Unit.

ORIGINAL: JUNE 9th

West Kelowna RCMP are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

The teen was last seen June 3 at about midnight in a vehicle leaving from the 3600-block of Carrington Road. She was last in contact with family by telephone on June 6.

“She has been in both the Kelowna and West Kelowna areas within the past few days, however, police believe she is currently back in West Kelowna,” said police in a news release.

She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, red bra straps, brown sweat pants with black stripes on the side and black rear pocket, grey moccasin style boots.

If anyone observes Willis, please contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information or knows of her whereabouts are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file #2025-31301.