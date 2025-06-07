255617
257704
West Kelowna News  

SUV goes up in flames following West Kelowna fender bender

SUV goes up in flames

- | Story: 554967

An SUV burst into flames following a fender bender in West Kelowna Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Highway 97, at the intersection of Butt Road.

A witness, Brian, said the SUV rear-ended a vehicle in the southbound turning lane on Highway 97 at Butt Road, and quickly erupted in flames.

Brian said the collision didn't appear to be very significant, but there was an "explosion" and the front of the black SUV caught fire.

Highway traffic appears to be flowing smoothly through the area at this time.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More West Kelowna News