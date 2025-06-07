Motorcyclist caught going 187 km/h before West Kelowna arrest, police say

A motorcycle rider was allegedly travelling close to 200 km/h along the Okanagan Connector Friday before he was tackled off his bike in West Kelowna by an RCMP officer.

Police have provided more information about an arrest of a motorcycle rider Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 97 and Gellatly Road.

In a press release, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the RCMP said Merritt police first spotted the rider “travelling at a high rate of speed” on Highway 97C, but police did not give chase. Instead, officers radioed ahead to the Kelowna Integrated Road Safety Unit.

The rider was then spotted by police on Highway 97C near Peachland, travelling at 187 km/h according to the officer's radar unit.

“Along with the high rate of speed, the suspect was weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles in an unsafe manner, potentially putting innocent people at risk,” Cpl. Saunderson said.

“Two police vehicles attempted to safely stop the motorcycle but were unsuccessful and again there was no pursuit. Police radioed ahead to another IRSU member who observed the bike going into West Kelowna.”

Police finally took the rider down when he came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 97 and Gellatly Road in West Kelowna.

“While an attempt was made to flee, police were able to pull the rider from the stationary motorcycle, where he was quickly arrested for dangerous driving and flight from police,” Cpl. Saunderson said.

The man is now facing a number of charges, including two counts of excessive speeding, two counts of failing to stop for police, driving without consideration, as well as other Motor Vehicle Act offences.

His motorcycle was also impounded.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.