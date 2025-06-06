West Kelowna says construction, financing of new water plant was handled appropriately

Photo: Colin Dacre-file Rose Valley reservoir

The City of West Kelowna says the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is on budget, despite concerns from some residents.

At the request of council at its last meeting, a series of reports were prepared concerning funding reconciliation of the plant, potential for a second payment intake, an independent review of the water utility master plan and an update on timelines for the Rose Valley reservoir aspiration project.

City staff say they went through a complete analysis of the funding reconciliation process, and concluded the process went as it should.

This includes itemized borrowing, including a determination during the design and development phase that the city would require $23.5 million in financing to bridge the funding gap.

It was estimated in 2020 Rose Valley water users could pay a lump sum of $2,815 or $150 a year over 25 years at an interest rate of 2.9 per cent to pay their portion of the borrowing.

While the options remain the same today, the report says the lump sum payment has dropped to $2,750 due to additional residents within the service area but the yearly payment increased to $181 due to higher financing rates of 4.04 per cent.

The interest rate will remain the same for 10 years at which time it will be refinanced based on the interest rate at the time of renewal.

Second Intake

Council will be asked to authorize a second payment option intake in September.

If adopted, this would give residents on the Rose Valley water system a second chance to decide whether to make the one-time payment or pay the yearly rate for 25 years.

“For most residents in the Roe Valley water local area service, it will make financial sense to do nothing,” the report says.

“Their quarterly water utility bill will be reduced, and that amount will be transferred to their annual property taxes beginning in 2026 in the form of parcel tax.

“If residents believe they will live in their home for the next 25 years, then they have the option to avoid interest costs by making the lump sum payment of $2,750.

Water Utility Master Plan Independent Review

Staff say an independent review of the city’s water utility master plan could take up to a year to complete.

A review would take into account growth, water demand, design flows, water treatment and source water options.

“The specific intent of the review is to examine the selection of the Rose Valley Reservoir as the drinking water source for the Rose Valley water service area and to evaluate the quality and safety of the water source.”

Staff indicate the review could cost between $50,000 and $150,000 depending on recommendations contained in the review.

It is also recommended council pause competition of the master plan update presently underway if a full review of the current plan proceeds.

Aeration Project

It is expected an aeration system for the Rose Valley Reservoir will likely not be installed until prior to May of next year.

Staff detailed a best-case-scenario timeline for going through the procurement, design, construction and installation of an aeration system.

The system is designed to reduce manganese levels in the reservoir.

While installation and commissioning could point to a November installation, staff stated conditions at the reservoir historically improved for both algae and manganese by mid-October.

“Historically, aeration is turned off through the winter months due to the risk of lines freezing and breaking.

“The critical path shown in this report is considered a best-case-scenario. Realistically, aeration can confidently be installed prior to May of 2026 when the reservoir begins to experience seasonal changes in water quality.”

Water Quality

The city says the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is operating normally while undergoing a period of adjustments to optimize performance, which is expected to last several months.

Water remains safe to drink.

However, ongoing challenges with manganese levels have City staff working hard on solutions to prevent the recurrence of colour. Crews are continuing to flush watermains to remove sediment from untreated water that pre-dates the plant, and a process to treat manganese before it enters the plant is underway.