First class of Grade 12 heavy equipment operators graduate

Photo: Trevor Wales The first batch of Grade 12 students have completed the Heavy Equipment Operator program, a new addition to Central Okanagan Public Schools.



The next generation of construction workers graduated from a new Central Okanagan Public School program.

Grade 12 students who were enrolled in the 10-week fully accredited Heavy Equipment Operator program celebrated their graduation on Friday by moving some dirt around.

The students learned hands-on as well as theoretical skills needed to become entry-level equipment operators in the road building and heavy construction industry.

The unique program blends classroom theory and practical training, with graduates obtaining numerous industry certifications upon graduation.

These students have learned to run heavy equipment used in the building and maintenance of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.

Graduates can look forward to a career in public works departments, as well as construction, pipeline building, logging, cargo handling and mining.