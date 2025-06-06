Motorcycle rider taken down by officer in West Kelowna

A motorcyclist was taken down by police in West Kelowna Friday afternoon.

A video taken just before 4 p.m. by Justin Spencer shows an officer on top of a motorcycle rider in the intersection of Gellatly Road and Highway 97.

The man's motorcycle was knocked over to the ground during the arrest, as was the officer's, who was also riding a motorcycle.

While it's not clear what led to the arrest, Spencer said it appears the man on the motorcycle may have been speeding.

A short time after the officer apprehended the man, more police arrive at the scene and took the rider away.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 were temporarily blocked while the arrest occurred, but it appears traffic is now flowing through the area.

Castanet has reached out to police for more information about what led to the arrest.