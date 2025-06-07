West Kelowna council asked to support curbside food waste pickup

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna council asked to support food waste collection.

Unlike its neighbour to the east, West Kelowna council is being asked to support the city’s participation in the regional district’s curbside food waste collection program.

Staff in Kelowna are recommending its council opt-out of the program.

Interestingly, Kelowna council is expected to make a decision Monday while West Kelowna council won’t debate the issue until it meets on Tuesday.

The program West Kelowna is being asked to adopt would see food and yard waste co-mingled together using existing yard waste carts.

The addition of food and organic waste to yard waste would result in weekly yard waste pickup while regular garbage would be picked up every two weeks instead of the current weekly collection.

While West Kelowna staff recommend adopting the program, several concerns were raised by the public and council over previous months.

These include moving regular garbage pickup to every two weeks, potential for attracting wildlife and cost.

The report suggests increasing public awareness of upsizing garbage carts to lessen the blow of every two week pickup while also expanding attractant management education programming.

Pertaining to cost, it’s estimated the new program would cost each household approximately $63 more per year, however that cost would more than double to more than $150 per household per year if the City of Kelowna opts out.