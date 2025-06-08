West Kelowna staff point out several challenges to Shannon Lake Community Centre

Photo: Google Maps Proposed site for Shannon Lake community centre.

The site proposed by the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association for a community centre on Shannon Lake Road poses several challenges.

That's according to a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting.

The neighbourhood association recently pitched the idea of utilizing a small piece of city-owned land at Shannon Woods Park for a community centre.

The centre could be utilized for much-needed daycare in the area as well as entertainment and arts events, activity classes, senior’s outreach, private functions such as weddings and even small business conferences.

The association asked for council’s support.

Council recently asked staff for a report on the viability of using that piece of land for a community centre.

Staff indicate the site is presently designated as parking for recreational activities at Shannon Woods Park sport field.

The report indicates the lot regularly readches capacity during sporting events, leaving users to find alternate parking along Shannon Woods Drive or in the parking lot for Shannon Woods.

“In addition to parking for the sports field, the subject area is used by the public works department for seasonal storage, including sand during street sweeping operations and as a snow storage and melting site in the winter,” the report states.

“The site also provides parking and access for staff servicing the adjacent Shannon Woods pumphouse, located across the street on Shannon Woods Drive.”

The report further states community centres in Lakeview Heights and the former city hall are being developed. An additional community centre is not identified as a priority.

Staff say the site, approximately 30,000 square feet, could limit the potential for a standard-sized community centre and sufficient parking for facility and sports field users.

“The proposed community centre is a commendable initiative and would provide a valuable community amenity,” the report concludes.

“It has the potential to alleviate the community’s childcare needs, provide space for community events and enhance the existing park.

“However, the current site presents notable challenges. Its location within the ALR, combined with limited functional space for both the facility, other spatial components and increased operational costs for satellite facilities may present significant challenges to the development of a community centre at this location.

Despite concerns, staff say a business case is recommended.