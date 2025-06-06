Portion of West Kelowna's Rose Valley park reopens

Photo: RDCO Rose Valley Regional Park.

Some trails in Rose Valley Regional park reopened Friday.

The park, which was scorched by the 2023 McDougall Creek fire, has been opened and closed multiple times this year to allow for salvage logging.

Select trails in the Phase 1 recovery area, including portions of the Yellow Bell Loop Trail and Bunchgrass Trail, are now open.

“Salvage logging, completed with great care under extremely challenging conditions, is now finished. Visitors will notice that the landscape has changed, and that’s expected,” said Wayne Darlington, manager of parks capital planning and asset management.

“This work was all about finding balance: ensuring our parks remain safe and accessible, while preserving the natural qualities that make them so special. Some trees were removed to reduce hazards and future fire risk, while other areas were intentionally left untouched to support natural regeneration. Over time, we expect the park to gradually recover and renew.”

Visitors may notice areas of debris remaining from restoration efforts. These materials were originally intended for a controlled burn in April 2025, which was cancelled due to time constraints and air quality conditions. A controlled burn to dispose of remaining debris will be scheduled for next fall or winter.

The RDCO says it is working to reopen the remainder of the park.

“These efforts will include opportunities for community involvement, such as volunteer tree planting events planned for late summer, with larger-scale recovery planting scheduled for Spring 2026,” said the RDCO.