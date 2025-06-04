West Kelowna summer road work includes improvements to Butt Road, Horizon Drive

Photo: City of West Kelowna A $4.3 million project will include several improvements to the intersection of Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway.

West Kelowna residents should be prepared for disruptions to their drive in a couple of parts of the city this summer.

The City of West Kelowna says work is about to begin on two major projects; improvements to the active transportation corridor along Horizon Drive and much-needed improvements to the intersection of Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway.

The $4.3 million project will include an intersection closure and detours on dates still to being determined. The multi-jurisdictional project is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and Westbank First Nation.

Photo: City of West Kelowna A map of the full closure and detour planned during the work on Butt Road.

Intersection improvements will include:

Additional left-turn lanes in all directions with permissive left-turns

A new westbound right-turn lane on Butt Road

350 metres of new concrete sidewalk, replacing 95 metres of existing asphalt path

640 metres of dedicated bike lanes

174 metres of new watermain to replace aging infrastructure

Drainage improvements at the southwest corner, where high flows in Westbank Creek have resulted in damage to City infrastructure and private property

The other major road work this summer will see improvements to the Horizon Drive Active Transportation Corridor.

The price tag for the project is $2 million, with $500,000 in funding coming through the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program.

Road upgrades will include:

1.1 kilometres of new sidewalks, curbs, and gutters along the west side of Horizon Drive

2.2 kilometres of new dedicated bike lanes on both sides of Horizon Drive for safer cycling

Upgraded street lighting, stormwater improvements, and ditching

New road markings and signage to enhance visibility and safety

Both projects are slated to wrap up in late fall.

The City of West Kelowna’s annual Road Rehabilitation Program will also run from summer through fall. Residents can expect to see upgrades to several streets across the community funded in part through the Canada – Community Building Fund.