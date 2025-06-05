Undercover officer breached accused's rights by posing as Canada Post employee

Photo: Contributed Police outside 3623 Elliot Road in West Kelowna on Jan. 19, 2022.

A judge recently ruled that police violated a West Kelowna man's Charter rights when an undercover officer posed as a Canada Post employee to deliver two firearm silencers that had been ordered from China.

But it's not yet known how the Charter violation will impact the Crown's case.

Thomas Dill is facing nine charges – including five drug trafficking charges, three weapons charges and a smuggling charge – after the Canadian Border Services Agency intercepted a package from China in January 2022, destined for Dill's address at an apartment at 3623 Elliot Road in West Kelowna.

The package was purported to contain an LED tube, but it actually contained two firearm silencers, which are illegal in Canada.

As part of their investigation, the Kelowna RCMP obtained a general warrant to replace the contents of the package with a similar looking item, install an alarm and dye in the package, and to be able to enter any residence where the package is located as soon as the alarm is triggered.

Any “further searches” were not authorized by the warrant.

Delivery ruled a search

Just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2022 , an undercover officer posing as a Canada Post employee attended Dill's apartment and was buzzed through by Dill. Dill came to the door of his unit and the officer handed the alarmed package.

Shortly after the delivery, Dill opened the package and triggered the alarm, before police entered Dill's unit.

Dill's lawyer Nelson Selamaj argued that the delivery of the package constituted a “search,” because the officer's purpose in attending Dill's home was to gather evidence against Dill.

“The point of contention here, as I understand it, is whether Mr. Dill had a reasonable expectation of privacy in observations made of him and in his interactions with the [undercover officer] at the doorway of the unit. In my view, he did,” Justice Laurie wrote in her recent decision.

Section 8 of the Charter protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures, and Justice Laurie agreed with the defence that the officer physically handing Dill the package constituted a search, which was not authorized in the warrant.

Search of unit allowed

Selamaj also argued that the police's search of Dill's apartment after his arrest was illegal, as the warrant had only authorized police to enter the apartment to retrieve the package.

Const. Shawn Murphy, who had entered Dill's apartment after the alarm was triggered, testified that he was looking for the package when he came upon a handgun sticking out from under some clothes in a closet and a long gun in a duffel bag on the floor, along with what he believed to be methamphetamine residue on the toilet seat in the bathroom.

These observations allowed police to apply for a separate search warrant to search for more firearms and drugs, which lead to the further criminal charges Dill now faces.

Const. Murphy said he eventually found the empty package he'd been looking for in the kitchen and a silencer on a recliner in the living room.

While the officer was only authorized to enter the apartment to retrieve the package, Const. Murphy testified he had been looking for the package the whole time.

“Although Const. Murphy was questioned at length as to how he could have missed the silencer on the recliner and packaging material in the kitchen, and with respect to his method of searching, it was never put to him that he had improper motives in searching the unit, or that he was looking for things that were outside the scope of the general warrant,” Justice Laurie wrote.

As such, she ruled the search was not outside the scope of the warrant.

More Charter challenges

While Justice Edlyn Laurie has now ruled on Dill's Charter challenges that were argued in April and May, the case is back in Kelowna court this week for two further Charter arguments, including whether the police's search of Dill's cell phone was legal.

A decision on the remaining two arguments has yet to be made.

After all of the defence's Charter challenges are completed, the Crown and defence will argue about what Justice Laurie should do about the Charter breach, of which there will be at least one.

A judge can choose to exclude Crown evidence if it was obtained through illegal means, if “the admission of it in the proceedings would bring the administration of justice into disrepute.”

Depending on whether any evidence, and how much, is excluded, Dill's trial on the nine charges will likely proceed at a future date.

Dill was convicted of possessing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking in a separate case earlier this year. He remains in custody as he awaits sentencing on that matter.